Saif, Kareena, Anushka, Virat, Varun and Natasha ring in New Year together, see photos

Celebrities have welcomed 2020 in style. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently shared photos on social media from an intimate New Year’s eve dinner they had with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The celebs had recently bumped into each other in Switzerland. And most likely, they are still stationed at the scenic place.

Both Virat and Anushka shared videos and photos on their Instagram handle. Anushka Sharma shared a photo featuring herself alongside Virat, Saif, Kareena, Varun and Natasha. The photo caption read, “Happy New Year.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma looked lovely (Photo: Instagram/viratkohli). Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma looked lovely (Photo: Instagram/viratkohli).

Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen posing for a selfie (Photo: Instagram/anushkasharma). Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen posing for a selfie (Photo: Instagram/anushkasharma).

Anushka Sharma shared this adorable photo of Virat Kohli on her Insta story. Anushka Sharma shared this adorable photo of Virat Kohli on her Insta story.

Virat Kohli had shared another photo of himself and Anushka, looking set for a night of festivities and celebration. Along with the picture, he wrote, “On point for 2020.”

A video shared by Anushka Sharma on her Insta story saw all the celebrities huddled together as Saif Ali Khan wished their followers a happy and peaceful New Year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s manager Poonam Damania also shared an adorable photo of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. “This is how we roll into 2020 #happynewyear #goodnewz # 2020herewecome,” read the caption of the photo.

