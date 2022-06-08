Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli rush through paparazzi at the airport, fans ask ‘where is your daughter Vamika?’

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted on Wednesday morning at the airport. Making a stylish appearance in their casuals, the duo posed briefly for the paparazzi stationed outside. As a cameraperson requested Virat for a photo, he politely declined saying, “Late ho raha hai, next time.”

While Anushka chose a bright green shirt with shorts, Virat was seen donning a pink t-shirt and white pants. The two walked hand in hand before posing together for the cameras. Before stepping inside the airport, Anushka is seen asking Virat for her mask. He inspects them before handing over one to her, as he dons a similar one himself.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma says she wants to do projects that justify the time she spends away from daughter Vamika

While it’s not clear where the two are flying off to, a few fans did question about their daughter Vamika’s absence. “Beti kahan hai?” wrote a concerned user on the video. Other fans were excited to see them together as they posted, ‘best couple’, ‘cutest together’ on the video.

See photos of Virat Kohli and Anuska Sharma at the airport:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted at the airport on Wednesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted at the airport on Wednesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anushka and Virat got married in 2017. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The two welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The two welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

After being away from screen since Zero (2018), Anushka Sharma is all set to be back with sports drama Chakda Xpress. The film is inspired by the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. On Saturday, the actor shared glimpses from the table read session with the entire cast.

In the video that Anushka shared on her social media platforms, she can be seen interacting with other cast members, including Renuka Shahane, and the crew, as they all have a good time together. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “Will strive to bring my all to the table 📜🌸 #TableRead #ChakdaXpress #FilmPrep 🎬.”

According to sources, Anushka started shooting for Chakda Xpress on May 30. The source revealed, “Anushka Sharma’s highly awaited next Chakda Xpress has gone on floors from May 30. The film will be shot in India and England. The actor will be flying to the UK to shoot a 30-day schedule of the cricket film signifying the massive mounting that Chakda Xpress will have.”