Toggle Menu
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli return from their New Zealand holidayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/anushka-sharma-virat-kohli-return-to-india-mumbai-airport-photos-5579471/

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli return from their New Zealand holiday

After being on a vacation in New Zealand, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have returned to India. Anushka, who was last seen in Zero was spotted with her husband at the Mumbai airport.

virat anushka photos
Anushka Sharma returned to India with husband Virat Kohli. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli leave no chance to spend quality time with each other. After being on a holiday in New Zealand for the past few weeks, the two have returned to India, giving their fans couple goals yet again.

On Tuesday morning, Anushka and Virat were spotted at Mumbai airport. After leading the Indian team to the biggest one-day series win in New Zealand, the captain took a break from the last two ODIs and T20I series there. He rather preferred to enjoy a vacation with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka.

Check out the photos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Mumbai airport here:

anushka virat new photos
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are back from New Zealand. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
anushka virat at mumbai airport
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were twinning in black. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
anushka sharma virat kohli
Anushka Sharma arrived at the Mumbai airport with husband Virat Kohli. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
virat anushka mumbai airport
Virat Kohli was in New Zealand to play an ODI series, where Anushka Sharma accompanied him. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
virat and anushka
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to give couple goals. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Virat also took to his Instagram stories and shared a selfie from his car with wife Anushka, on his arrival to Mumbai.

virat kohli photos with anushka sharma
Virat Kohli shared a car selfie with Anushka Sharma. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

Virushka, as they are called, prefer to keep their getaways adventurous and sporty, and their recent trip to New Zealand was no different. From their backpacking walks into the lush green forests to countryside visits, Anushka and Virat did it all.

Also read: Anushka Sharma calls husband Virat Kohli her ‘best friend forever’

Advertising

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were also spotted enjoying a match at the recently-held Australian Open. The star couple marked their second wedding anniversary on December 11 in each other’s company.

Live Blog

Anushka Sharma was seen in films like Pari, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga and Zero in 2018.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Gully Boy Live in Concert on Amazon Prime Video: A sensory overload
2 Shraddha Kapoor roped in for Baaghi 3
3 Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar: My privilege is the opportunity and freedom I was given