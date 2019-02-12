Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli return from their New Zealand holiday

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli leave no chance to spend quality time with each other. After being on a holiday in New Zealand for the past few weeks, the two have returned to India, giving their fans couple goals yet again.

Advertising

On Tuesday morning, Anushka and Virat were spotted at Mumbai airport. After leading the Indian team to the biggest one-day series win in New Zealand, the captain took a break from the last two ODIs and T20I series there. He rather preferred to enjoy a vacation with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka.

Check out the photos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Mumbai airport here:

Virat also took to his Instagram stories and shared a selfie from his car with wife Anushka, on his arrival to Mumbai.

Virushka, as they are called, prefer to keep their getaways adventurous and sporty, and their recent trip to New Zealand was no different. From their backpacking walks into the lush green forests to countryside visits, Anushka and Virat did it all.

Also read: Anushka Sharma calls husband Virat Kohli her ‘best friend forever’

Advertising

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were also spotted enjoying a match at the recently-held Australian Open. The star couple marked their second wedding anniversary on December 11 in each other’s company.