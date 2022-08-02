Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli look relaxed as they return from European vacation, fans are loving their ‘simple’ look

August 2, 2022 9:24:41 am
Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made a simple yet stylish appearance upon their arrival at the Mumbai airport on Monday. They were returning from their recent Europe vacation. Walking hand-in-hand, they grabbed eyeballs and posed for the photographers. Several videos and photos from the airport have made way on the internet.
Anushka and Virat were holidaying in London and Paris for several weeks. The two have been giving a sneak peek into their relaxing time through their social media handles. They even posed with a chef outside an Indian restaurant in London.
View this post on Instagram
Watching them together, fans called them the ‘best couple’. One fan wrote, “Casually in love.” Another wrote, “Most loving couple.”
On the work front, Anushka Sharma is set to return to the big screen with the sports drama Chakda Xpress. The film is inspired by the life of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. Earlier, the actor shared glimpses from the table read session with the entire cast.
In May, she shared a selfie on Instagram to express how she regrets not having played cricket while growing up. Anushka wrote, “Kaash bachpan mein kuch toh cricket khela hota, toh aaj aisi haalat na hoti. (I wish I had played cricket while growing up. Today, I wouldn’t have struggled so much).”
Subscriber Only Stories
Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018’s Zero.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week
'Expect Mumbai-Nagpur e-way inauguration on Aug 15'
Latest News
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli look relaxed as they return from European vacation, fans are loving their ‘simple’ look
BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service, says South Korea’s defence minister
Delhi Metro conducts commuter satisfaction survey
Maldives President in India Live Updates: PM Modi to meet Ibrahim Mohamed Solih today
Bahrain now on IndiGo’s map, first flight took off from Mumbai on Monday
At 270 mm, July rainfall in Rajasthan highest in nearly seven decades
Maharashtra: Amazon opens new centre for procuring fresh produce directly from farmers
Former Black Cap quick Heath Davis comes out as gay
Beyonce to remove offensive word from new song
Elon Musk sued by Twitter investor over busted $44 billion deal
Nancy Pelosi expected to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday, say sources
‘Yoga keeps me tethered to my soul’: Ankita Konwar