Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli look relaxed as they return from European vacation, fans are loving their ‘simple’ look

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made a simple yet stylish appearance upon their arrival at the Mumbai airport on Monday. They were returning from their recent Europe vacation. Walking hand-in-hand, they grabbed eyeballs and posed for the photographers. Several videos and photos from the airport have made way on the internet.

Anushka and Virat were holidaying in London and Paris for several weeks. The two have been giving a sneak peek into their relaxing time through their social media handles. They even posed with a chef outside an Indian restaurant in London.

Watching them together, fans called them the ‘best couple’. One fan wrote, “Casually in love.” Another wrote, “Most loving couple.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is set to return to the big screen with the sports drama Chakda Xpress. The film is inspired by the life of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. Earlier, the actor shared glimpses from the table read session with the entire cast.

In May, she shared a selfie on Instagram to express how she regrets not having played cricket while growing up. Anushka wrote, “Kaash bachpan mein kuch toh cricket khela hota, toh aaj aisi haalat na hoti. (I wish I had played cricket while growing up. Today, I wouldn’t have struggled so much).”

Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018’s Zero.