scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli look relaxed as they return from European vacation, fans are loving their ‘simple’ look

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been vacationing in Europe for several weeks now.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 9:24:41 am
anushka viratAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at Mumbai airprt. (Phto: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made a simple yet stylish appearance upon their arrival at the Mumbai airport on Monday. They were returning from their recent Europe vacation. Walking hand-in-hand, they grabbed eyeballs and posed for the photographers. Several videos and photos from the airport have made way on the internet.

Anushka and Virat were holidaying in London and Paris for several weeks. The two have been giving a sneak peek into their relaxing time through their social media handles. They even posed with a chef outside an Indian restaurant in London.

Also watch |Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli enjoy Paris vacation, his reel gives a glimpse of daughter Vamika

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Watching them together, fans called them the ‘best couple’. One fan wrote, “Casually in love.” Another wrote, “Most loving couple.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is set to return to the big screen with the sports drama Chakda Xpress. The film is inspired by the life of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. Earlier, the actor shared glimpses from the table read session with the entire cast.

In May, she shared a selfie on Instagram to express how she regrets not having played cricket while growing up. Anushka wrote, “Kaash bachpan mein kuch toh cricket khela hota, toh aaj aisi haalat na hoti. (I wish I had played cricket while growing up. Today, I wouldn’t have struggled so much).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...Premium
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...
Explained: Civil code and govt stancePremium
Explained: Civil code and govt stance

Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018’s Zero.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 09:24:41 am

Most Popular

1

Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week

2

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

3

5G Spectrum auction ends, Govt earns over Rs 1.5 lakh cr; Reliance Jio top bidder

4

Hyderabad: Former Andhra CM NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'
Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'
Ayman al-Zawahiri: from Cairo physician to al Qaeda leader
Ayman al-Zawahiri: from Cairo physician to al Qaeda leader
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate
Murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman's 3 decades on run

Murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman's 3 decades on run

Alia Bhatt agrees stars' salaries should be 'reassessed' after flops
Express ADDA

Alia Bhatt agrees stars' salaries should be 'reassessed' after flops

Centre contacts UAE to know how patient took flight to Kerala
Monkeypox death

Centre contacts UAE to know how patient took flight to Kerala

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes
Delhi Confidential

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes

Cops to sports teacher, women's lawn bowls team on cusp of gold
CWG 2022

Cops to sports teacher, women's lawn bowls team on cusp of gold

'Expect Mumbai-Nagpur e-way inauguration on Aug 15'
Express Townhall

'Expect Mumbai-Nagpur e-way inauguration on Aug 15'

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

Premium
Journey of Opp placards: Social media to Khan Market to Parliament

Journey of Opp placards: Social media to Khan Market to Parliament

Premium
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate

Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate

First capitol rioter to face trial gets 7 years, longest sentence so far

First capitol rioter to face trial gets 7 years, longest sentence so far

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Koffee With Karan Season 7, Ishaan Khatter, Kareena Kapoor
Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ishaan Khatter, Kareena Kapoor and other celebrities who will soon be seen on Karan’s show
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement