Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli raise Rs 11 cr for Covid-19 relief, Priyanka Chopra’s fundraiser collects $1 million

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli as well as actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas have thanked people as they raised money to help India during the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. While Anushka and Virat’s fundraiser has collected over Rs 11 crore, Priyanka and Nick have collected one million dollars to help people in India.

Priyanka has been tirelessly working to ensure that the global community’s attention remains on India. A couple of weeks ago, the actress announced a fundraiser in association with GiveIndia via a video message posted on her Instagram feed.

Through the fundraiser Priyanka and Nick have managed to raise 1 million dollars. The couple took to their respective social media platforms to announce the same.

Priyanka wrote, “ Through some of the darkest days in our history, humanity has once again proven that we are better together. @nickjonas and I are so humbled by your support and by the outpouring of help for India from so many parts of the world. Over 14,000 good Samaritans opened their hearts and helped us raise $1 Million in these trying times. Countless others helped us spread the world to expedite the process.”

She shared that the money that has been collected through the fundraiser will be used to buy oxygen concentrators and for vaccine support. She added, “All the money raised is already being deployed across the country in the form of Oxygen Concentrators, Vaccine Support and so much more. We can all continue to help so let’s not stop here. We’re raising the fundraising target to $3 Million and we know that with your help and support, we can achieve this too.”

Yet another power couple who started a fundraiser to help people during these testing times is actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The two have collected over Rs 11 crore till date and thanked their supporters for their generous contributions. The power couple had started the fundraiser by donating 2 crore rupees.

Anushka, in her appeal to people to come forward to help, wrote, “India needs you and we thank you wholeheartedly for every bit of contribution that you have made to save lives. We will win this battle against the pandemic. We shall do everything to get through this, together.”