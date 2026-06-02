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Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli visit Premanand Maharaj’s ashram after RCB’s IPL 2026 win
Hours after RCB's historic IPL 2026 title defence, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma quietly slipped away to Vrindavan to seek blessings from Premanand Maharaj.
This Sunday, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru created history by successfully defending their IPL title, clinching their second trophy and bringing immense joy to fans who had waited years to see the franchise achieve such success. Amid the celebrations, Virat, along with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, took a moment for spiritual reflection as they visited the ashram of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan.
Social media has since been flooded with images and videos of the couple arriving at Agra airport before heading to the ashram to seek the spiritual leader’s blessings. In one of the widely shared clips, Virat and Anushka can be seen walking together towards the ashram while devotees standing in queues watch them make their way inside.
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Earlier visits to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram
This is not the first time the couple has visited Premanand Maharaj’s ashram. Earlier this year, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and ahead of the IPL season, Virat and Anushka were spotted at the ashram, appearing deeply immersed in the moment as they engaged with the spiritual leader.
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Despite largely residing in London, the couple frequently travels to India and makes it a point to visit Vrindavan to seek Premanand Maharaj’s blessings. One of their earlier visits had also gone viral on social media. In a widely circulated clip, Premanand Maharaj is seen asking the couple, “Are you happy?” Both Virat and Anushka nodded in agreement.
Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL final, several celebratory videos surfaced online. In one such clip, Kohli was seen dancing joyfully with Anushka as RCB players, coaching staff, and team members joined in the celebrations.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Italy in 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in 2021, followed by their son, Akaay, in 2024. Anushka was last seen on screen in Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
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