Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli visit Premanand Maharaj’s ashram after RCB’s IPL 2026 win

This Sunday, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru created history by successfully defending their IPL title, clinching their second trophy and bringing immense joy to fans who had waited years to see the franchise achieve such success. Amid the celebrations, Virat, along with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, took a moment for spiritual reflection as they visited the ashram of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan.

Social media has since been flooded with images and videos of the couple arriving at Agra airport before heading to the ashram to seek the spiritual leader’s blessings. In one of the widely shared clips, Virat and Anushka can be seen walking together towards the ashram while devotees standing in queues watch them make their way inside.