Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli pose by the beach, fan asks ‘Is Vamika clicking pictures?’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in Sri Lanka for Virat's ongoing ODI series.

Anushka Sharma- Virat KohliAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy a meal at a beach-side restaurant. (Photo: Virat Kohli/ Instagram)
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli pose by the beach, fan asks ‘Is Vamika clicking pictures?’
Anushka Sharma is presently accompanying her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, on his ongoing tour in Sri Lanka and on Saturday, Virat shared an adorable photo with his wife from a beach shack.

The photo has Virat and Anushka enjoying a meal by the beach as they sit under the trees in a fancy shack. Both Anushka and Virat look like they are dressed for the beach. Virat shared a photo with a red heart emoji.

In the comments section, fans called them “king and queen.” And there were also comments that called them “couple goals.” One of the fans jokingly asked, “Is Vamika clicking pictures?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

The star couple recently celebrated Vamika’s second birthday. Virat and Anushka had shared pictures with their munchkin without revealing her face and had thanked god for her arrival in their lives. Virat, in his Instagram post, had written, “My heartbeat is 2 .” Anushka, on the other hand had written, “Two years ago my heart grew wide open.”

Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli- Vamika Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated daughter Vamika’s birthday recently. (Photos: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli/ Instagram)

Recently, Virat had opened up about how he was unfair to Anushka during his lean patch. He told teammate Suryakumar Yadav in an interview for bcci.tv., “In my case, in denial, frustration was creeping in. I was very cranky, very snappy in my space. It was not fair on (wife) Anushka (Sharma), my close ones, its not fair on the people who support you. So I had to take responsibility and kind of put things in perspective.”

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 13:36 IST
