This photo of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli is all sorts of adorable

Anushka Sharma on Sunday evening shared an adorable photo on Instagram. In the photo, we see Anushka hiding behind husband Virat Kohli blushing and smiling, even as the latter strikes a stylish pose.

A few days back, Anushka was seen cheering for Virat while he scored a century against England in the on-going T20 series.

On the work front, Anushka has wrapped up Zero, which marks her fourth project with Shah Rukh Khan post Jab Harry Met Sejal, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

The project, directed by Aanand L Rai, will also star Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role.

Anushka will also be seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga. The film is helmed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha director Sharat Katariya. This is the first time that Varun and Anushka will be seen sharing screen space.

While Varun plays the role of a small-town tailor Mauji, Anushka will essay the role of an embroiderer Mamta.

Talking about the project, Anushka had earlier said, “Sui Dhaaga is a story of self-reliance that I believe will connect to the grassroots level with every Indian.”

Sui Dhaaga will head to the theatres on September 28.

