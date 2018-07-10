Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s day out in England. See their adorable photo

Virat Kohli shared the picture on Twitter. Virat Kohli shared the picture on Twitter.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli never leave a chance to express their love for each other. While Anushka has been a bit shy on social media, Virat wears his heart on his sleeve. The ace cricketer took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share an adorable photo of himself with Anushka. In the photo, we see Virat taking a selfie while Anushka is planting a kiss on his cheeks. Virat captioned the photo as, “Day out with my beauty” with a heart emoji.

While Virat has just celebrated a big win against England in the T-20 series, Anushka has wrapped up the shoot of Zero and Sui Dhaaga.

Anushka Sharma, who tied the knot with Virat Kohli last year in Italy, would be seen sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. The film marks Anushka’s third collaboration with the superstar. She made her Bollywood debut opposite SRK in 2008 release Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Anushka was also seen in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

