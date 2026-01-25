Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli perform puja at their London home. See photo

While Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma prefer to keep their personal lives private, photos and videos of the couple often surface on social media. A recent viral picture shows Virat and Anushka posing with a priest after performing a puja at their London home.

In the photo shared on Virat Kohli’s fan page wrogn.virat, Anushka is seen wearing a white cardigan layered over an orange outfit, while the Indian cricketer sports a simple white kurta, perfectly complementing his wife’s look. The couple is seen posing with a priest and a woman after the puja. The text on the pic read, “Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Performed A Religious Ceremony At Their Home In London.”