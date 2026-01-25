Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli perform puja at their London home. See photo

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently performed a puja at their London home, and their picture with the priest is now going viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli perform puja at their London home

While Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma prefer to keep their personal lives private, photos and videos of the couple often surface on social media. A recent viral picture shows Virat and Anushka posing with a priest after performing a puja at their London home.

In the photo shared on Virat Kohli’s fan page wrogn.virat, Anushka is seen wearing a white cardigan layered over an orange outfit, while the Indian cricketer sports a simple white kurta, perfectly complementing his wife’s look. The couple is seen posing with a priest and a woman after the puja. The text on the pic read, “Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Performed A Religious Ceremony At Their Home In London.”

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma rates Virat Kohli’s bhangra a perfect 10/10; actor says, ‘I’m the better athlete’. Watch video

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the star couple’s heartwarming moment. “They both look so cute together in white,” a fan wrote. Another person commented, “Anushka Virat so religious…love love.” Several other social media users dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are deeply spiritual and are often spotted visiting ashrams, temples, and spiritual leaders. In December 2025, the couple visited Premanand Ji Maharaj at his ashram, Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, in Vrindavan.

In a video shared on Bhajan Marg’s official social media handle, Virat and Anushka were seen engaging in a conversation with Premanand Ji Maharaj, who advised them to chant regularly and view their work as a form of service to God.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017. They couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in 2021 and Akaay in 2024. Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat will be part of the India tour of England in July 2026. On the other hand, Anushka is expected to make her acting comeback in the highly anticipated sports biopic Chakda Xpress.

