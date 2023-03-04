Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli sit amongst devotees after offering prayers at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple. Watch videos

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli were seen offering prayers at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple recently. A video from the pooja ceremony is being widely circulated online where the priests are guiding the couple in the ceremony.

Anushka was dressed in a pink salwaar-kameez while Virat wore a traditional dhoti. One video showed the couple offering prayers, and another video showed the couple sitting in the temple with the rest of the devotees.

Watch Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s videos from the Ujjain temple here:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Actor Anushka Sharma & Cricketer Virat Kohli visit Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/NKl8etcVGR — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 4, 2023

Anushka and Virat often speak fondly about each other. Virat on a recent podcast by Danish Sait, spoke about the another side of life that he got to see after meeting Anushka. He said, “When I met Anushka… I saw a different side of life. It wasn’t the same as my environment. It was a different perspective, a different point-of-view. When you fall in love, you start processing those changes within you, as well. Because you have to move together, and to do that you have to open yourself up, you have to accept a lot of things… You share ideas, you share perspectives, which I had never seen in my life.”

On the film front, Anushka has not appeared in any films since 2018’s Zero. She will next be seen in Jhulan Goswami’s biopic Chakda Xpress.