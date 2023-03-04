scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli sit amongst devotees after offering prayers at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple. Watch videos

Anushka Sharma ad husband Virat Kohli visited Mahakaleshwar jyotirlinga temple a day after third Test Match ended.

Anushka SharmaActor Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli visited Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram, ANI/Twitter)

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli were seen offering prayers at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple recently. A video from the pooja ceremony is being widely circulated online where the priests are guiding the couple in the ceremony.

Anushka was dressed in a pink salwaar-kameez while Virat wore a traditional dhoti. One video showed the couple offering prayers, and another video showed the couple sitting in the temple with the rest of the devotees.

Watch Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s videos from the Ujjain temple here:

Also Read |‘Would have been better if Kareena Kapoor had Zika, her son was never born’: Sharmila Tagore recalls vicious trolling after Taimur’s birth

Anushka and Virat often speak fondly about each other. Virat on a recent podcast by Danish Sait, spoke about the another side of life that he got to see after meeting Anushka. He said, “When I met Anushka… I saw a different side of life. It wasn’t the same as my environment. It was a different perspective, a different point-of-view. When you fall in love, you start processing those changes within you, as well. Because you have to move together, and to do that you have to open yourself up, you have to accept a lot of things… You share ideas, you share perspectives, which I had never seen in my life.”

Also Read
sharmila tagore, kareena kapoor
'Would have been better if Kareena Kapoor had Zika, her son was never bor...
amitabh bachchan, manmohan desai
Shatrughan Sinha reveals Amitabh Bachchan never heard a full script from ...
kareena kapoor, saif ali khan
Saif Ali Khan says 'come into our bedroom' as paparazzi follows him, Kare...
deepika padukone
Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt as presenter at the 95...

On the film front, Anushka has not appeared in any films since 2018’s Zero. She will next be seen in Jhulan Goswami’s biopic Chakda Xpress.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-03-2023 at 09:57 IST
Next Story

IND vs AUS: Change of ball did make difference believes Dinesh Karthik

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sushmita Sen
What Sushmita Sen said about suffering a heart attack, Addison’s disease
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close