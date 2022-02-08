Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli announce they’re following no-meat diet: ‘Not only because we are animal lovers…’

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have announced that they have given up meat and are following meat-free diet for quite some time now. They said they took the decision not only because they are animal lovers but also as they want to decrease their impact on the planet.

“Virat and I keep talking about how we can make a better impact on the planet, and make it a better place for the future generations,” said Anushka, as Virat nodded in agreement and added, “One of the aspect which we have changed is adopting a plant forward diet, which means not consuming any meat at all.” Anushka further went on to add, “And that is not only because we are animal lovers, but also because of the impact meat consumption has on the planet.”

The couple stated that they have now made good on their promise by investing in and becoming brand ambassadors of the plant-based meat pioneer brand Blue Tribe Food. “It’s a way to satisfy our cravings, without the impact,” concluded Virat Kohli.

The video post’s caption read, “Virat and I are thrilled to join the #PlanetFriendlyTribe 💙🌏☘️ We believe that all of us have the power to protect our planet. And every little choice we make matters. Being total foodies, we love the fact that @bluetribeofficial’s Plant-based Meat lets us relish the experience of eating products that taste like meat, without the impact on the environment. Making it a palate-friendly as well as a planet-friendly alternative.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma recently announced her upcoming acting project, the Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda Xpress. Inspired from the life of former cricket captain of India’s woman’s team, the film will premiere on Netflix.