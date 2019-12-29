Inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s snowy vacation

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in Switzerland. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in Switzerland. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have taken time off their busy schedules. The two are in Switzerland for a vacation and are spending some quality time with each other. As per reports, Anushka and Virat will be ringing in New Year together.

Virat shared photos on his Instagram account in which the Indian cricketer along with his actor-wife are seen surrounded by snow-capped mountains. Anushka shared a breath taking view on her Instagram story as well.

On December 11, Virat and Anushka celebrated two years of their marriage. Anushka shared an adorable photo of the two with a caption that read, “Sharing a photo from their wedding in Italy, Anushka wrote on Instagram, “To love another person is to see the face of God” -Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it’s not just a feeling, it’s much more than that. It’s a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it ❤️ ”

While Virat, who shared the same picture on his Instagram account, mentioned, “In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude❤️”

On the work front, Virat was recently named in the Cricketers of the decade list alongside four others by the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanac. Apart from Kohli, South African duo of Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers, Australia’s Steve Smith and women’s all-rounder Ellyse Perry also found a place in the list of five cricketers of the decade.

Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, will be producing a Netflix series titled Mai.

“The creative freedom to be able to translate these stories to screens that reach a global audience is exciting for us, which is why Netflix is such an important partner,” Anushka said in a statement.

Mai revolves around 47-year-old wife-and-mother, Sheel, who finds herself accidentally sucked into a rabbit hole of violence and power, following a personal tragedy. The series is penned by Atul Mongia along with Tamal Sen, Amita Vyas, with Sudip Sharma as a creative producer.

