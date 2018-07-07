Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate MS Dhoni’s birthday in Cardiff

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli were clicked during MS Dhoni’s birthday celebration in Cardiff. Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli were clicked during MS Dhoni’s birthday celebration in Cardiff.

Anushka Sharma joined husband Virat Kohli who is currently on a tour to England with the Indian cricket team. The cricketer and the actor were snapped celebrating former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 37th birthday in Cardiff. Several photos were shared on the fan pages of the couple. In the photos, while Dhoni cut his birthday cake with daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi, Anuska and Virat were clicked in the middle of a conversation.

Also, the other pictures of Virushka (as Anushka and Virat’s fans address them) strolling in Cardiff also surfaced on social media. The two stars, as usual, looked great with each other. Anushka reached England two days ago after wrapping up the shoot of her two big projects, Sui Dhaaga and Zero.

Check out Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s photos here:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended MS Dhoni’s birthday celebration in England. (Photo: Twitter) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended MS Dhoni’s birthday celebration in England. (Photo: Twitter)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted in Cardiff. (Photo: virushka_slayz/Instagram) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted in Cardiff. (Photo: virushka_slayz/Instagram)

Anushka has often made sure to cheer for husband Virat either from the stands or on her social media handles. Be it his innings in the IPL or in the international tournaments, the actor has always been there to support the Indian skipper.

Virat Kohli is on a three month long tour to the UK where he is leading the Indian cricket team in three T20Is, three ODIs and five Test matches against England. Last month the actor was spotted at the airport with Virat when she came to see him off.

On the work front, Anushka’s next Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan will hit the screens on September 28. In December, the actor will once again entertain the audience with Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. After the wrap of Zero, Anushka took to Twitter and wrote, “Zero is all heart. Zero is these two wonderful people & everything they’ve endeavoured to create. Zero is me going on this journey with them. What a pleasure it’s been.Big hug @aanandlrai & @iamsrk for your belief & to #KatrinaKaif for being the amaze one that she is! #ZeroWrap🎥”

Anushka was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju which is currently performing exceptionally well at the box office.

