Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli go on a movie date

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoyed a movie date in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Virat, who recently got back to the city from Kolkata, is spending quality time with his wife, and he revealed the same on social media by sharing a candid click. Anushka too posted a glimpse of their movie outing on her Instagram stories.
Virat shared a selfie of himself and Anushka from the cinema hall and wrote, “About last night. At the movies with this hottie 😍❤️ @AnushkaSharma”
On Wednesday, Virat Kohli had posted a throwback photo of the two trekking through the mountainous terrain of Bhutan. “Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But love@anushkasharma,” he wrote along with the click.
Here are some clicks from their recent Bhutan vacation.
This one is my blessing . My friend , My confidante , My one true love . I hope you find the light guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time . Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and i pray that you always have that in abundance . Happy Birthday my love ❤️🙏✨
Today , during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago . While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers ! Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever 🙏💜✨
Anushka Sharma was earlier this week snapped at the Mumbai airport where she received Virat Kohli upon his return from Kolkata.
Anushka, who was last seen in Zero, is yet to announce her next project.
