Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli go on a movie date

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoyed a movie date in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Virat, who recently got back to the city from Kolkata, is spending quality time with his wife, and he revealed the same on social media by sharing a candid click. Anushka too posted a glimpse of their movie outing on her Instagram stories.

Virat shared a selfie of himself and Anushka from the cinema hall and wrote, “About last night. At the movies with this hottie 😍❤️ @AnushkaSharma”

On Wednesday, Virat Kohli had posted a throwback photo of the two trekking through the mountainous terrain of Bhutan. “Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But love@anushkasharma,” he wrote along with the click.

Here are some clicks from their recent Bhutan vacation.

Anushka Sharma was earlier this week snapped at the Mumbai airport where she received Virat Kohli upon his return from Kolkata.

Anushka, who was last seen in Zero, is yet to announce her next project.

