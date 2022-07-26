Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy a meal at Indian restaurant in London, pose with chef. See photo

July 26, 2022 6:27:58 pm
Actor Anushka Sharma is having quite the blast on her vacation with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. After Paris, the couple seems to have jetted off to London, and photos from their outings have been shared online. Recently, the couple could be seen posing with the chef of an Indian restaurant in the city.
Chef Surender Mohan took to Twitter and shared photos with Virat and Anushka outside the restaurant Bombay Bustle and wrote, “Happy & honoured to have had the wonderfully warm and pride of India @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma dine with us.”
Happy & honoured to have had the wonderfully warm and pride of India @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma dine with us @BombayBustle
😊🙏🏻🇮🇳#IndianCricketTeam #bollywoodactress #india #indianfood #bestindianrestaurant #london #mayfair #india pic.twitter.com/FNGOATaEbg
— Surender Mohan (@SurenderChef) July 25, 2022
Meanwhile, Anushka has been regaling fans with photos from their Paris trip. She captioned one post, “Mere saamne wali khidki mein…Paris musings.”
A couple of days ago, Anushka shared photos of herself, enjoying a croissant. She wrote, “When in Paris .. eat many croissants.” Parineeti Chopra had commented on the post, “Send me some to London. Thanks and regards.”
Virat and Anushka are holidaying with their daughter Vamika. However, the couple has been determined not to share Vamika’s photos publicly and has even requested the paparazzi to not click pictures of her. Nevertheless, Anushka has given teasing glimpses of her daughter in some photos and emotional posts. Earlier, the couple had holidayed in Maldives, and Anushka had shared a reel in which she was cycling with Vamika at the back.
After being away from films since Zero (2018), Anushka Sharma is all set to return with sports drama Chakda Xpress. The film is inspired by the life of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. Earlier, the actor shared glimpses from the table read session with the entire cast. In May, she shared a selfie on Instagram to express how she regrets not having played cricket while growing up. Anushka wrote, “Kaash bachpan mein kuch toh cricket khela hota, toh aaj aisi haalat na hoti. (I wish I had played cricket while growing up. Today, I wouldn’t have struggled so much).”
