Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli make rare appearance together for cause closest to their heart, watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have come forward to lend their support to animal welfare. The star couple sent their appreciation to NGO president Rahul N Kanal for the latter’s work in the field and pledged their full assistance.

Rahul N Kanal shared a video on his Instagram handle where Anushka and Virat are giving a message to him and congratulating him for his work. “We think it’s absolutely incredible, the kind of work your foundation has been doing in the field for animal welfare. We want to give you a shoutout,” Anushka said in the video.

Virat added, “Any kind of help from our end, required to continue this noble deed of yours, we’ll be happy to help ad we wish you all the best.”

Rahul in his caption wrote, “Thank you @anushkasharma @virat.kohli @vkfofficial can’t thank you enough for always being there for our foundation and our four legged friends… your kind words of appreciation shall surely motivate us to do our bit and keep going!!! Thank you Captain and Mrs. Captain for being the Super humans you both are!!!”

Inspired by Anushka Sharma’s love for animals, Virat Kohli had in April, opened two animals shelters in Mumbai, through his charitable trust, The Virat Kohli Foundation.