Monday, July 30, 2018
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are enjoying ‘the most joyous thing in the world’

Virat Kohli on Sunday night once again made his followers swoon over his love for wife Anushka Sharma.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: July 30, 2018 9:13:44 am
virat anushka photo Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s latest photo is super cute.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday night once again made his followers swoon over his love for wife Anushka Sharma. Virat shared a selfie with Anushka and the photo caption read, “Just being able to walk around feels like the most joyous thing in the world. 😊♥️.”

This latest Instagram post of Virat has already crossed 1.9 million likes. The couple have been expressing their love for each other on social media ever since they tied the knot on December 11, 2017.

See the recent photos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli here:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are enjoying their time in the United Kingdom. Apart from spending time with each other, Virat and Anushka were also seen on outings with friends. Photos of the couple posing with Shikhar Dhawan and his family also went viral recently. Anushka was also seen with her Pari makeup artist and friend Clover Wootton.

See some more photos of Anushka and Virat here:

anushka sharma photos with virat kohli Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli click a selfie. anuhska sharma in london Anushka Sharma with Pari makeup artist Clover Wootton. (Photo: Clover Wootton/Instagram) virat kohli with anushka sharma in london Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in London. anushka sharma, virat kohli with shikhar dhawan Shikhar Dhawan’s family with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Source: Twitter/Shikhar Dhawan) virat kohli, anushka sharma latest photo Virat Kohli shared this photo with Anushka Sharma on Instagram. anushka sharma virat kohli photos Anushka Sharma is all hearts for Virat Kohli. virat kohli anushka sharma photo Virat Kohli shared the picture on Twitter. (Photo credit: Virat Kohli/Instagram) MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni birthday, MS Dhoni India, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli Anushka, Anushka Sharma, Virushka, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Virat Kohli posted a picture on his Twitter handle. (Source: Twitter) anushka sharma virat kohli in england Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli virat kohli, anushka sharma photos Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted in Cardiff.

Anushka Sharma has two upcoming releases, Sui Dhaaga and Zero. While Anushka shares screen space with Varun Dhawan in Sui Dhaaga, Zero also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

