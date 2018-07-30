Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are enjoying ‘the most joyous thing in the world’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s latest photo is super cute. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s latest photo is super cute.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday night once again made his followers swoon over his love for wife Anushka Sharma. Virat shared a selfie with Anushka and the photo caption read, “Just being able to walk around feels like the most joyous thing in the world. 😊♥️.”

This latest Instagram post of Virat has already crossed 1.9 million likes. The couple have been expressing their love for each other on social media ever since they tied the knot on December 11, 2017.

See the recent photos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli here:

Virat Kohli shared this click with wife Anushka Sharma and wrote, “Just being able to walk around feels like the most joyous thing in the world. 😊♥️.”(Photo credit: Virat Kohli/Instagram) Virat Kohli shared this click with wife Anushka Sharma and wrote, “Just being able to walk around feels like the most joyous thing in the world. 😊♥️.”(Photo credit: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are enjoying their time in the United Kingdom. Apart from spending time with each other, Virat and Anushka were also seen on outings with friends. Photos of the couple posing with Shikhar Dhawan and his family also went viral recently. Anushka was also seen with her Pari makeup artist and friend Clover Wootton.

See some more photos of Anushka and Virat here:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli click a selfie. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli click a selfie.

Anushka Sharma with Pari makeup artist Clover Wootton. (Photo: Clover Wootton/Instagram) Anushka Sharma with Pari makeup artist Clover Wootton. (Photo: Clover Wootton/Instagram)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in London. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in London.

Shikhar Dhawan’s family with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Source: Twitter/Shikhar Dhawan) Shikhar Dhawan’s family with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Source: Twitter/Shikhar Dhawan)

Virat Kohli shared this photo with Anushka Sharma on Instagram. Virat Kohli shared this photo with Anushka Sharma on Instagram.

Anushka Sharma is all hearts for Virat Kohli. Anushka Sharma is all hearts for Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli shared the picture on Twitter. (Photo credit: Virat Kohli/Instagram) Virat Kohli shared the picture on Twitter. (Photo credit: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

Virat Kohli posted a picture on his Twitter handle. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli posted a picture on his Twitter handle. (Source: Twitter)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted in Cardiff. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted in Cardiff.

Anushka Sharma has two upcoming releases, Sui Dhaaga and Zero. While Anushka shares screen space with Varun Dhawan in Sui Dhaaga, Zero also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

