Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Indian test team visit High Commission of India in London

The Indian test team recently visited The High Commission of India in London. The photo of the team at India House was recently shared by BCCI, and captain Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma was also seen at the gathering.
There are a few more photos of Virat and Anushka that are making the rounds on social media.
Anushka Sharma’s presence came as a surprise as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had barred the wives and girlfriends of the Indian cricket team players from accompanying their respective partners until the end of the third Test against England.
See recent photos from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s visit to the High Commission of India in London:
Anushka and Virat had wished their fans on Friendship’s Day by posting a pic together.
