Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Indian test team visit High Commission of India in London

The photo of the Indian test team at India House was recently shared by BCCI, and captain Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was also seen at the gathering.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: August 8, 2018 3:01:24 pm
Anushka Sharma , Virat Kohli, High Commission of India in London visit Anushka Sharma’s presence during Indian test team’s visit to the High Commission of India in London came as a surprise.
The Indian test team recently visited The High Commission of India in London. The photo of the team at India House was recently shared by BCCI, and captain Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma was also seen at the gathering.

There are a few more photos of Virat and Anushka that are making the rounds on social media.

Anushka Sharma’s presence came as a surprise as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had barred the wives and girlfriends of the Indian cricket team players from accompanying their respective partners until the end of the third Test against England.

See recent photos from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s visit to the High Commission of India in London:

anushka, virat Anushka Sharma seen posing with Virat Kohli and Indian test team at High Commission of India in London. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Here is another click of Anushka and Virat. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Look at Virat Kohli’s expressions here. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma was seen by Virat Kohli’s side during the visit.

Anushka and Virat had wished their fans on Friendship’s Day by posting a pic together.

