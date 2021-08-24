Virat Kohli holds Anushka Sharma close as couple pose after hearty Onam lunch, see photos and video

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are living it up as they spend time in England with daughter Vamika. Team India is playing a test series against England, and the Indian cricket captain is making sure that he makes time for his wife and daughter too. In their latest outing, the much-in-love couple celebrated Onam with some locals at a Kerala restaurant, Tharavadu, in Leeds, Yorkshire.

Several fans of Anushka and Virat shared pictures and videos of the couple posing with the staff. While Anushka looks beautiful in a white maxi dress, Virat looks cool in a black tee and trousers. In some of the pictures, Virat is seen lovingly putting his hand around Anushka’s shoulder.

Anushka and Virat often treat fans to pictures from their long UK trip— whether it’s a couple outing, a family day out or a group picnic with other players of the Indian cricket team and their partners. Recently, Anushka posted a picture, clicked by Virat, where she showed off her new haircut. Her new look received a lot of love from both fans and her colleagues in Bollywood. During the trip, Virat and Anushka also celebrated Vamika’s six-month birthday.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is expected to star in a film based on Jhulan Goswami. Her last on-screen outing was Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, almost three years ago. The actor has been busy producing films and series in the meantime.

Last year, she won acclaim as a producer with Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok and Netflix feminist horror drama Bulbbul, directed by Anvita Dutt. Her upcoming production is Qala, which marks the screen debut of late Irrfan’s son Babil. It also stars Bulbbul star Tripti Dimri and has been helmed by Anvita Dutt Guptan.