Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli enjoy a delicious meal together in adorable new photo

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are couple goals in every frame, and their new photo is another proof. As team India is currently in England for a five-match Test Series with England, Anushka and Virat are getting to spend a lot of time together. The couple keeps sharing photos with and of each other from the streets of England.

The latest photo shows them smiling at the camera as they are seated on a table for a meal. Anushka lovingly leans on his shoulder as they get clicked for the adorable picture.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all smiles in a new photo. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all smiles in a new photo. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

Just a few days ago, Anushka shared a group picture with Virat, their daughter Vamika, actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer-boyfriend KL Rahul among others. “Dur’hum’ saath saath hain,” Anushka had written, captioning the photo.

Previously, Anushka had also posted a bunch of cute photos with Virat Kohli and teased him calling him a “fan”. “Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans!” Anushka had written captioning the photos.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is expected to star in a film based on Jhulan Goswami. Her last on-screen outing was Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, almost three years ago. The actor has been busy producing films and series in the meantime.

Last year, she won acclaim as a producer with Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok and Netflix feminist horror drama Bulbbul, directed by Anvita Dutt. Her upcoming production is Qala, which marks the screen debut of late Irrfan’s son Babil. It also stars Bulbbul star Tripti Dimri and has been helmed by Anvita Dutt Guptan.