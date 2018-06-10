Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s latest photo is too cute

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s latest click went viral in no time. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s latest click went viral in no time.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently shared a photo in which they are seen enjoying some time with their pet. Both Anushka and Virat shared the photo, in which they are twinning in black. The photo has been shared with a heart emoji.

See Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s recent photo here:

Just a few days back, we saw a video of Virat and Anushka at the gym. Virat took to Instagram to share the video. He had captioned the videos as, “Training together makes it even better! ♥️♥️♥️ @anushkasharma”. In the video, Virat also says, “She can do more cardio than me”, to which Anushka candidly replies, “Rubbish”.

See Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s recent gym video:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy last year. They managed to keep the preparation of their wedding a secret and only shared the good news after they became husband and wife. The two put up simultaneous posts on their social media profiles and shared their joy with the world.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju that is scheduled to release on June 29. Post that, she has two films lined up for release in 2018 – Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

