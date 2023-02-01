scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli go trekking in Uttarakhand with daughter Vamika, see their travel photos here

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and their daughter Vamika are on a vacation in the mountains. Their photos are too cute to be missed.

Anushka Sharma, virat Kohli, Vamika, photosIt's vacation time for Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and daughter Vamika. (Photo: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared some photos from their trip to Uttarakhand. While one photo showed Anushka meditating by the riverside, the next set of pictures also included her cricketer husband and their daughter Vamika, enjoying a trek together.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “There’s a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top ….” In one of the photos, Virat can be seen holding Vamika as she splashes her hands in the river. Other photos showed Virat on a mountain trail, with Vamika on his back.

Also read |Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli seek blessings at Rishikesh ashram with daughter Vamika ahead of Australia Test series

While Virat reacted to the post with a red heart emoji, he too shared a photo in which he could be seen following Anushka on the trail. He captioned the photo, “🚶🏻🚶🏻‍♀️❤️.” Anushka had captioned her meditation photo with a quote by Neem Karoli Baba. She’d written, “Can’t you see, it’s all perfect!” – Neem Karoli Baba 🌼.”

See recent photos of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika:

 

A day prior, pictures of Anushka and her cricketer husband at the Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram had been shared online. The couple often goes on spiritual journeys, and are followers of Neem Karoli Baba.

Next up, Virat Kohli will head for a four-match Test series against Australia, popularly known as the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. While the series will begin on February 9 in Nagpur, the ODI series will kickstart on March 17 in Mumbai. The cricketer seems to be making the most of family time currently.

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the sports drama Chakda Xpress. The film is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film will be released on Netflix and the actor has already wrapped the shoot.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 09:32 IST
