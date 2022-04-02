Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ‘clean up well’ in glamorous new pictures; ‘too hot’, he says. See here

Actor Anushka Sharma on Saturday shared a bunch of new pictures from a glamorous photoshoot with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. Taking to Instagram, Anushka wrote, “We clean up well 😏✨.”

Anushka and Virat are seen sitting next to each other as they look into each other’s eyes for one shot, and then pose for the camera in the others. For the photoshoot, Anushka wore a shimmery outfit and Virat wore a grey shirt under a black suit, along with a tie.

Reacting to his wife Anushka’s post, Virat commented, “Uffff too hot 😍❤️‍🔥 @anushkasharma.” Zoya Akhtar, Nikhil Thampi and others also reacted to the pictures with bunch of red heart emoticons. Anushka and Virat’s fans flooded the comments section and called them, “The power couple” and “Beautiful couple”.

Recently, the actor resumed work after her maternity break. However, she has been making sure to spend quality time with daughter Vamika. A few days ago, Anushka shared a poem about motherhood. The poem read: “Dear child, I spend so much time trying to figure out how to be the best mother to you. I know I won’t always get it right. But what I can promise is that no matter what… I’ll meet you where you are. Not where I want you to be. Not where I think you should be. Not where you will be. But right where you are, at this very moment.”

Anushka will make her acting comeback after a break of almost five years with Jhulan Goswami’s biopic Chakda Xpress. The movie will focus on the hardships and challenges the cricketer had to face to make a place in the world of cricket.