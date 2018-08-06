Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the best of friends. Have you seen their Friendship Day posts?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the best of friends. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the best of friends.

While the whole world was celebrating Friendship Day on August 5, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli gave some friendship goals to fans. Both Anushka and Virat shared a selfie wishing each other a Happy Friendship Day.

Anushka is accompanying husband and cricketer Virat on his tour of England. We have seen many photos of the much-in-love couple’s outings.

See the Friendship Day selfie of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli:

Anushka Sharma shared the photo with caption, "Happy friendship day 👫❤️."

Recently, the world also witnessed their love at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. As the Indian skipper scored a century, Anushka was the first one with whom he shared his happiness.

As soon as the ball hit the boundary and the scoreboard showed a 100* along with his name, an overwhelmed Kohli raised his bat towards the pavilion, swirled around and kissed the wedding ring which hangs around his neck, dedicating the big achievement to his darling wife Anushka. Later, by the end of the day, Anushka stood there in the stands applauding her husband’s terrific innings.

Anushka Sharma is currently enjoying her long break from work after completing the shoot of her two films, Zero and Sui Dhaaga.

