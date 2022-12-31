Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli bask in the final sunrise of 2022 in Dubai with daughter Vamika, fans call the family portrait ‘picture perfect’

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli have flown to Dubai to ring in 2023. The couple left the country on Wednesday. As they arrived at the Mumbai airport in their winter outfits, many wondered about their destination. However, their latest Instagram posts have now made it clear that the couple is in Dubai.

Kohli posted a photo of himself and Anushka on Instagram. In the picture, both celebrities have their back towards the camera as they enjoy the sunrise. It also looks like Virat is holding their daughter Vamika while enjoying the sunrise. The former Indian skipper captioned the image, “To the last sunrise of 2022 ❤️.” Anushka also captured the beautiful sunrise with her camera and shared the pictures on her Instagram story.

In the comments section, the fans of the couple wished them ‘Happy New Year’. Some also wished for a great cricketing year for Kohli. A comment on the post read, “Picture perfect ❤️😍🔥🫀🌍.” Another user wrote, “This picture is wholesome 🤍🧿🥺Precious three.” A fan of Kohli added, “You made our last morning of 2022 special 💓🥺.”

Anushka has recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Produced by Anushka’s brother Karnesh Sharma, the movie will stream on Netflix. Recently, Anushka had shared pictures from the film’s wrap party. She captioned the pictures, “It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot! #ComingSoon #ChakdaXpressOnNetflix.”