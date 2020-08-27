Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting their first child

Anushka Sharma is pregnant.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday confirmed that she and husband Virat Kohli are expecting their first child together.

Anushka took to Twitter and wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏”

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/iWANZ4cPdD — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 27, 2020

As per the actor’s tweet, the baby is expected to arrive in 2021. Virat also shared the same tweet.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy in December 2017. It was a close-knit affair with family and friends and the couple later hosted two lavish wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She recently bankrolled web content like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd