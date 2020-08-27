scorecardresearch
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting their first child

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy in December 2017.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 27, 2020 11:38:21 am
Anushka SharmaAnushka Sharma is pregnant.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday confirmed that she and husband Virat Kohli are expecting their first child together.

Anushka took to Twitter and wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏”

As per the actor’s tweet, the baby is expected to arrive in 2021. Virat also shared the same tweet.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy in December 2017. It was a close-knit affair with family and friends and the couple later hosted two lavish wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She recently bankrolled web content like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.

