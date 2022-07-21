Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli enjoy Paris vacation, his reel gives a glimpse of daughter Vamika

July 21, 2022 2:01:49 pm
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma who is currently vacationing in Paris with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, gave her fans a sneak-peek into her hotel room. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor posted a scenic view of the street and a glimpse of her hotel room. Virat, meanwhile, shared a reel of his favourite memories.
In one video, the actor can be seen enjoying some ‘me’ time in the salon. Anushka can be seen in Gregory Kaoua’s salon where she is getting her hair styled.
Earlier today, Virat took to his Instagram account and posted a recap reel. He wrote, “POV: You open my gallery.” The reel featured Anushka and Virat playing with their dogs and also pictures from their wedding. A photo also had Virat looking adoringly at daughter Vamika who is in a pram.
On the work front, Anushka is gearing up for her comeback movie Chakda Express. The movie is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and the actor regularly shares updates about the film on her social media. Recently she shared a post about the schedule one wrap. The 34-year-old actor’s brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing Chakda Express with his home production company, Clean Slate Filmz.
Virat Kohli, who skipped the Windies tour has taken a break and a member of the selection committee says, “Hopefully the break allows him to rejuvenate mentally and physically and get his form back in International cricket.”
