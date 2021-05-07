Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli donate Rs 2 cr, start fundraiser for Covid-19 relief: ‘We will overcome this together’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have joined the fight against the spread of Covid-19 as the power couple has started a fundraiser to help people in this time of crisis. The development came two days after IPL 2021, in which Virat was leading RCB, was suspended. The couple aims to raise Rs. 7 crore for Covid relief and have donated Rs. 2 crore in the fundraiser #InThisTogether, they said in a statement.

Anushka Sharma shared a video on Twitter wherein she and Virat pledged their support towards the Covid-19 relief work. She wrote, “As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief.”

As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. pic.twitter.com/q71BR7VtKc — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 7, 2021

Anushka and Virat said in the video, “Things have been very tough for India as we fight the pandemic and it really pains us to see our country suffer like this. We are grateful to all the people who are fighting for us day and night. Their dedication is appreciated. But now they need our support and we need to stand with them.”

Virat said in the video, “We are going through an unprecedented time in the history of our country and our nation needs all of us to unite and save as many people as possible. Anushka and I have been shocked to see the human suffering since last year. We have been working towards helping as many people as possible all through the pandemic and now, India wants our support more than ever. We are starting this fundraiser with the confidence that we will be able to raise substantial funds to aid those in dire need. We are confident that people will come forward to support fellow countrymen in crisis. We are in this together and we shall overcome this.”

The fundraiser will run for seven days on Ketto and the proceeds raised will be directed to ACT Grants, which has been working towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and telemedicine facilities during the pandemic.

India is currently in the middle of the second wave of Covid-19. The country had 4.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases on Friday.