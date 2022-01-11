Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika turns one, mama Karnesh wishes his ‘kiddo’ with adorable post

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika turns one on Tuesday. On her first birthday, Anushka’s brother Karnesh Sharma wished her through an adorable social media post.

Sharing a collage of photos of Vamika with her parents, Anushka and Virat, Karnesh wrote, “Happy growing up kiddo.” Calling Virushka the ‘best parents’, he added, “Lot more memories to the best parents @anushkasharma @virat.kohli’

Anushka and Virat were blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2021. Announcing the name of her first-born, Anushka had shared on Instagram, ”We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full ❤️ Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy 🤗.”

Ever since their daughter’s birth, Virat and Anushka have made sure that none of her photos is circulated on social media. Explaining the decision, Kohli had shared on Twitter, “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

Anushka had also said she wants to bring up her child away from the public eye. “No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through,” she told Vogue during an earlier interview.

However, fans of Anushka and Virat get to see a glimpse of Vamika on the social media accounts of the stars.