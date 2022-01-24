Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika’s photos go viral as broadcaster breaches their request: ‘Leave their child alone’

Fans were furious when the broadcaster showed a glimpse of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika during the cricket match in South Africa, Cape Town. As the Indian cricket team played the 3rd ODI, the official broadcaster of the match panned the camera to the stands showing Anushka Sharma and Vamika, revealing the couple’s daughter’s face. As Virat and Anushka have been particularly determined to not reveal their daughter’s face in public and have issued requests, fans were furious and called it a breach of privacy.

During Sunday’s game, the telecast showed Anushka in the stands, holding baby Vamika. The camera stayed on them for a few seconds before returning to the ground. Fans were livid and took to social media to express their anger. “The broadcaster should have respected their privacy,” one tweet read, while another added, “It was so wrong of SuperSport to show Vamika’s face especially when Virat and Anushka had specifically asked not to do so.” Another person tweeted: “Well, honestly it was a terrible thing for them to do, by not respecting the privacy they needed!”

The photo was picked up by other social media users, and fans slammed them for doing so, demanding that they delete it. Many fans told others to report the tweets and tagged official accounts to delete it.

Virat Kohli, who resigned from captaincy recently, dedicated his half-century to Vamika, during the match. He celebrated his half-century milestone with a cradling gesture for her. In the videos that went viral online, Anushka claps and cheers for him, and gives Vamika a kiss, and points to Virat.

Virat and Anushka welcomed Vamika last year, and the couple had refused to share her photos and requested the paparazzi to not click her photos, and put out a thank-you note for not publishing her photos. “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (refrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you.”