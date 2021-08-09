Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika gets adorable shout-out by hotel staff, see pic

August 9, 2021 10:06:07 pm
Anushka Sharma on Monday gave fans a glimpse of her hotel room in London, where she, husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika are currently staying. The picture posted on Anushka’s Instagram story shows a balloon that has “Welcome back, dear Vamika” written on it.
Anushka expressed her happiness at this lovely gesture by the hotel staff by posting a heart icon in the Instagram story. Last month, Anushka and Virat had celebrated the six-month birthday of Vamika.
Sharing photos of her family on Instagram, Anushka had written, “Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three.”
Anushka keeps giving her followers glimpses into her vacation with the family, as team India is currently in England for a five-match test series with England. The couple often shares photos with and of each other from the streets of England.
A few days ago, Virat Kohli shared a photo of himself with Anushka smiling at the camera as they are seated on a table for a meal. Anushka was seen lovingly leaning on his shoulder as they got clicked for the adorable picture.
Before that, Anushka had shared a group picture with Virat, their daughter Vamika, actor Athiya Shetty and rumoured cricketer-boyfriend KL Rahul among others. “Dur’hum’ saath saath hain,” Anushka had written, captioning the photo.
On the work front, Anushka Sharma is expected to star in a film based on Jhulan Goswami. Her last on-screen outing was Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. The actor has been busy producing films and series in the meantime.
