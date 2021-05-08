Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli raise over Rs 3.5 crore for Covid-19 relief fund in a day, thank followers for contribution

Just a day after Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced a fundraiser #InThisTogether to help those affected by the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the actor informed they have raised more than 3.5 crores, nearing the 7 crore total of the goal. Anushka took to Instagram on Saturday to share the update with fans and media, and also thanked people for their generous contribution.

“Grateful to everyone who has donated so far. Thank you for your contribution. We have crossed the half way mark, let’s keep going,” Anushka shared. The couple made the announcement about the fundraiser two days after IPL 2021, in which Virat Kohli was leading RCB, was suspended.



Out of the seven crore amount, Anushka and Virat have donated two crores. In an Instagram video, the couple pledged its support towards the Covid-19 relief work. The actor-producer wrote, “As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief.”

— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 7, 2021

The fundraiser will run for seven days on Ketto and the proceeds raised will be directed to ACT Grants, which has been working towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and telemedicine facilities during the pandemic. India is currently in the middle of the second wave of Covid-19. The country had 4.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases on Friday.