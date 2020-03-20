Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: Let’s make it safe for everyone by self-isolation

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are self-isolating themselves. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are self-isolating themselves. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are doing their bit to spread awareness about coronavirus. The star couple took to their social media handles and shared a video, where they talked about the Covid-19 threat.

In the video, Virat said, “We know that we are all going through a very difficult time.” Anushka added, “The only way to stop the coronavirus spread is by acting together.” The two also shared with their fans that they are social distancing. They said, “We are staying at home for our safety and everyone else’s too. You should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus. Let’s make it safe for us and everyone else by self-isolation. Stay home and Stay Healthy.”

The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government’s directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/p1NDo0E9YL — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 20, 2020

Anushka Sharma was also among the celebrities who took up World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s #SafeHandsChallenge. She posted a video educating her fans about the correct way to wash hands.

The actor had on Thursday also shared a long note on Twitter where she discussed several things like social distancing, the importance of hygiene and also the ‘Janta Curfew’ announced by PM Narendra Modi.

India has so far confirmed 195 cases of coronavirus, while the global figure stands at 234,000.

