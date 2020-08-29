Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli celebrate pregnancy news with RCB team, see video

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma received a pleasant surprise from members of the former’s IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai. Ahead of the Indian Premiere League, the RCB players got together to congratulate would-be parents Virushka.

In a video posted on the social media handles of RCB, Virat and Anushka are seen cutting a cake while everyone else congratulates the couple. We also see Yuzvendra Chahal in the video, who recently had his Roka ceremony with YouTuber Dhanashree Verma.

“7 days of quarantine in Bengaluru followed by 7 days in Dubai and 6 COVID tests later, the team finally got a chance to spend quality time together in a dedicated private beach and a state of the art team room, within the secure bio bubble,” read the caption of the video.

RCB’s Director of Cricket Mike Hesson said in the video, “I am sure both Anushka and Virat would be pretty much excited and so is the team. Boys that are parents know how important it is, and it does change you as a person in a good way. So, I think it’s just an exciting time and embrace the next period leading up to it and make sure you get as much sleep as you can now before the baby because things will change.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had recently announced they are expecting their first child. In identical tweets, the two stars wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

On the work front, Anushka recently produced Amazon Prime Video original web series Pataal Lok and Netflix film Bulbbul under her production house Clean Slate Films. She was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

