Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli cosy up for a photo after lunch date in Leeds

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are setting couple goals one lunch date at a time. The power couple was spotted in an intimate restaurant setting, catching a lunch date a day before the India vs England test match at Headingley on Wednesday.

Bundobust, an Indian street style restaurant in Leeds, shared a picture of lovebirds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and wrote, “Big day at Leeds Bundo. It’s not every day that Indian Cricket Captain @virat.kohli and Actor and Film Producer supremo @anushkasharma bob into Bundobust for a late lunch. Luckily our chef Rosul was on hand to serve up a piping hot selfie 📸 Best of luck to Virat tomorrow in the India v England test match at Headingley tomorrow 🇮🇳🏏🙌.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bundobust (@bundobust)

Even as Anushka and Virat were on a lunch date, both of them were seen following all Covid-19 protocols. Anushka flaunted her new bob hair cut, and Virat too showed off a neat crop.

The pair also celebrated Onam in Leeds recently and their pictures from the festive lunch went viral on social media quickly. “It was such a great pleasure to serve #onasadya to the whole #IndianCricketTeam .. they all loved it and #ViratKohli and #AnushkaSharma gave a handwritten message to Team Tharavadu,” the restaurant had tweeted.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan in 2018, has been bankrolling content-driven superhit web shows like Paatal Lok and films like Bulbbul. She will also be producing Qala, which will mark the debut of late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil in Bollywood.