Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli share some laughs and candid moments during TVC shoot. Watch BTS video

Actor Anushka Sharma is set to appear on screen with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli once again. And, Virat on Friday shared a video of their TVC shoot on Instagram. Sharing the behind-the-scenes video, he wrote, “Some candid moments”. Going by the video, the power couple had a lot of fun while shooting for the TVC.

In the video, Virat is seen dressed as a sardar in some portions, and Anushka seems to be playing his partner. The video elicited responses from fans and celebrities. Ranveer Singh praised Virat Kohli for his acting skills. He wrote in the comments section, “Best Actor in a Leading Role Male.” Celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim also reacted to the video.

Anushka and Virat have previously collaborated on several brand endorsements. In fact, the two first met during the shooting of an ad.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently vacationing with their daughter Vamika. The Bollywood actor has been posting clicks from her holiday, giving fans a sneak peek into the family time.

On the work front, Anushka is gearing up for Chakda Xpress, based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Anushka revealed that she has been taking batting tips from Virat.

“We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips,” she said.