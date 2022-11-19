scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are enjoying a blissful vacation with daughter Vamika. See photos

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli visited an ashram in Uttarakhand with their daughter Vamika.

Anushka Sharma- Virat KohliAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently visited Kakrighat, Neem Karoli Baba temple in Nainital, Uttarakhand. (Photo: Martand Dass/ Twitter)

After wrapping up their busy schedules actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kolhi have taken some time off. The couple recently visited Nainital, Uttarakhand for a small break with their one-year-old daughter Vamika.

Anushka Shamra, who has been busy with Chakda Xpress, and Virat Kohli, who recently returned to India after the T20 World Cup 2022, were clicked in Nainital with a few local fans.

During their time in Nainital, Anushka and Virat also visited the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram in Kainchi Dham to seek blessings. As they posed with fans for pictures, they made sure to keep Vamika away from cameras.

The star couple was seen flying out of Mumbai on Wednesday. The couple posed for photographers as they arrived at the airport.

On the work front, Anushka is all set to make her comeback after embracing motherhood in 2021. The actor was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan in 2018. The actor is shooting for Jhulan Goswami’s biopic Chakda Xpress.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 02:59:34 pm
Next Story

Kazakhstan holds snap presidential vote after turbulent year

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

hansal mehta kareena kapoor
Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta feed each other cake as they wrap London schedule of their film
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 19: Latest News
Advertisement