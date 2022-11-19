Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are enjoying a blissful vacation with daughter Vamika. See photos

After wrapping up their busy schedules actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kolhi have taken some time off. The couple recently visited Nainital, Uttarakhand for a small break with their one-year-old daughter Vamika.

Anushka Shamra, who has been busy with Chakda Xpress, and Virat Kohli, who recently returned to India after the T20 World Cup 2022, were clicked in Nainital with a few local fans.

During their time in Nainital, Anushka and Virat also visited the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram in Kainchi Dham to seek blessings. As they posed with fans for pictures, they made sure to keep Vamika away from cameras.

I am grateful to our founder @HanumanDassGD and our organisation @GoDharmic for sharing Maharajis prasad all over the world.I sit here at Kakrighat, Neem Karoli Baba temple with @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma content to feel the peace and unconditional love of Neem Karoli Baba pic.twitter.com/wlGM0osia9 — Martand dass (@mayankbhadouri5) November 18, 2022

The star couple was seen flying out of Mumbai on Wednesday. The couple posed for photographers as they arrived at the airport.

On the work front, Anushka is all set to make her comeback after embracing motherhood in 2021. The actor was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan in 2018. The actor is shooting for Jhulan Goswami’s biopic Chakda Xpress.