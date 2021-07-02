Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli took the Bat Balance Challenge, she calls her performance ‘ekdum takatak’

Actor Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli decided to take the Bat Balance Challenge on Friday. The actor shared a video of both of them showing their balancing skills, coupled with constant commentary. Anushka ended her video by praising herself and saying, “ekdom takatak!”

Anushka and Virat’s bat challenge seems to be a promotion for an entertainment app. Anushka captioned her video, “I had fun doing the TakaTak Bat Balance challenge with Virat Kohli, you too show us your skills by participating in the Bat Balance challenge!”

Anushka and Virat often feature in each other’s fun and goofy videos. Earlier this year, Anushka shared a video of her lifting Virat Kohli, and his shock “Oh Teri!” Needless to say, their Instagram posts with each other never fail to go viral.

Just a while ago, Anushka had accompanied Virat to Southampton for the World Test Championship, and had shared glimpses of her trip on her Instagram stories.

In January, this year, Anushka and Virat welcomed their baby girl, Vamika.

Anushka, whose production company has been making content such as Bulbbul and Pataal Lok, for the streaming channels, has herself been away from the big screen for more than two years now. Her last appearance was Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.