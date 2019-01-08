Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli celebrate India’s big win in Australia

Virat Kohli led Indian squad became the first Asian team to win a Test series Down Under, and wife Anushka Sharma is by the cricketer’s side to celebrate the moment.

Advertising

India beat Australia in the Test series on Monday, and the party still continues for the star couple. After Anushka shared some photos gushing over her “love” Virat and Team India, Virat’s Instagram stories also suggest how the two have been celebrating ever since. From cutting cakes to hanging out with friends, ‘Virushka’ are doing it all.

Check out the photos shared by Virat Kohli on his Instagram stories:

Earlier, photos of Anushka cheering for Virat from the stands had gone viral on several fan pages.

Advertising

Here are some photos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from the grounds:

Here’s what Anushka Sharma posted on Instagram after India’s big win:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who left for Sydney to ring in the New Year have been going around the city hand-in-hand.

Check out the recent photos of Anushka and Virat from Sydney:

Anushka, who was seen in Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero last year, is on a short break from work right now.