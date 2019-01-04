Anushka Sharma to Virat Kohli: You make me such a happy girl

Anushka Sharma is currently in Sydney where husband Virat Kohli is playing the Aussies at the ongoing India-Australia Test series. The actor brought in the new year in the company of her husband and the rest of the Indian cricket team as they were hosted by the Australian PM.

Anushka Sharma took to Twitter to post an adorable photo of the two and shared it with the caption, “You make me such a happy girl 💜”

She was recently spotted in the stands as she cheered for Virat.

Anushka Sharma had a great 2018 as she was seen in three Bollywood films. She started the year with her home production Pari. She was later seen in YRF’s Sui Dhaaga alongside Varun Dhawan. Anushka ended the year with Zero where she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

At the recently held See What’s Next: Asia event held by Netflix in Singapore, it was announced that Anushka’s Clean Slate Films will make an original film for the streaming website.

Titled Bulbul, the film is said to be a period drama set in a village that believes in a lot of superstitions. The film has tones of horror and thriller genre as well.