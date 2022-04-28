Anushka Sharma, husband Virat Kohli sparkle in ethnic outfits as they attend a wedding: ‘Function in a bubble’. See pics

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently attended the wedding of Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell in Chennai. Maxwell married Vini Raman, a Melbourne based pharmacist, in a South Indian Hindu wedding ceremony. Virat and Anushka were clad in lovely ethnic outfits and practically shone at the venue.

Anushka shared two photos of them posing for the camera in different angles. She captioned the photos, “Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble! 🤔🫧🤭 #BubbleLife.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December 2017. They welcomed their baby girl Vamika in their lives in January 2021.

On the work front, Anushka recently stepped down from the production and distribution company Clean Slate Filmz she had founded along with her brother Karnesh Ssharma. Now, she has handed the reins to Karnesh.

Anushka has been away for a while from acting now but has produced several projects. She was last seen in acting capacity in 2018’s Zero. Next, she is all set to play the former India captain and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami in the Netflix film Chakda Xpress.

While talking about the film, she had mentioned in a social media post how Chakda Xpress is a “really special film” because it is a story of “tremendous sacrifice”.