Anushka Sharma watches Australian Open with husband Virat Kohli

After registering ODI series win over Australia on Friday, Virat Kohli went to watch tennis star, Serena Williams clash with Dayana Yastremska in the ongoing Australian Open 2019. Accompanying him was wife Anushka Sharma who was bowled over by the brilliance of Williams in her game.

While the Indian skipper shared a photo with wife Anushka with the caption, “At the Aussie Open” and a heart eye emoji, the 30-year-old actor posted videos of the former World Number 1 player Williams. In her captions, Anushka addressed Williams as “Greatest Female Tennis Player” and “Legendary”.

Earlier on Friday, the Zero actor congratulated Kohli over Indian cricket team’s win in Australia. “What an unforgettable & outstanding tour it’s been !! Happy to have witnessed the historic victories by the men 👏 🙏 👏 HUGE congratulations 🇮🇳 And so proud of you my love @virat.kohli ❤️ 😁,” she captioned a photo of the Indian cricket team lifting the trophy.

On Friday, Indian cricket team clinched the ODI series beating Australia by seven wickets in the decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and ended their tour of Australia on a high with a first-ever bilateral series win in the country.

This is not the first time that Anushka has gone gaga over the Indian cricket team. When they won their first-ever Test series in Australia, she wrote, “They came. They conquered !! History written and created by this bunch !! Huge congratulations to all players, coaching unit and support staff ; it takes undying perseverance & solid conviction to focus on what’s important and shut out the rest. So so happy and proud of you my love @virat.kohli.”

On the work front, Anushka starred in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero where she played the role of a specially-abled person. The film also starred Katrina Kaif. The actor is yet to announce her next project.