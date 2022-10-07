Annoyed Anushka Sharma asks paparazzi to not photograph Vamika, agrees to pose only after Virat Kohli ensures baby isn’t in frame. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma got visibly annoyed at the paparazzi for clicking photographs of her daughter, Vamika. After being assured that they weren’t going to take pictures of the baby girl, Anushka posed for photographs with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. The couple has repeatedly requested the paparazzi to not post unauthorised pictures of Vamika online, a request that has largely been followed.

A video showed Anushka walking behind Vamika, who was in a stroller. After noticing that the paparazzi was recording videos of them, she gestured at them to stop. One photographer could be heard saying, “Vamika ka nahi le rahe (We aren’t taking Vamika’s pictures).” The couple agreed to pose for the photographers, but not before Virat ensured that Vamika was out of the frame, and that nobody was trying to sneakily click pictures of her. Vamika was born in January 2021.

Earlier this year, Anushka responded when pictures showing Vamika’s face for the first time were circulated online after they attended a cricket match. She wrote in a social media post that they were ‘caught off guard‘ in the moment, but their stance on not sharing Vamika’s pictures ‘remains the same’.

Before that, Virat had said in a live interaction on Instagram that they want Vamika to make her own decisions about social media exposure, and for that, she would need to grow up. Until then, he said, they will not make that decision on her behalf.

Anushka is prepping to make her return to acting after a gap of four years, with the sports drama Chakda ‘Xpress, in which she’ll play Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. She has remained busy in the last few years as a producer, but recently announced that she will be handing over the reigns of her production company to her brother, while she focuses on her acting career. Virat, meanwhile, recently experienced a long-awaited return to form.