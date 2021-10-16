Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli are forced to be apart, here’s their love in times of quarantine

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli are dealing with complications that come with love in the times of Covid. The actor showed off how they stay in touch while quarantine keeps them apart.

Anushka shared three photos as she looked at Virat who is either waving at her from a garden below her room or from balcony of another room. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Couldn’t choose between these two captions – Quarantine makes the heart fonder & Love in the time of bubble life 💭 #OhWell , you get the point !” The cricketer seems to be ecstatic looking at his wife and his face gives away the story.

Earlier in the day, Virat had taken to social media as he wrote about Super Dancer Chapter 4 finalist Sanchit Chanana. “It gave me goosebumps I haven’t experienced looking at anyone before and made me emotional once again by the sheer organic and divine expression of his talent. May God bless and protect you. You are truly special. Hats off!” he wrote about the young dancer.

He added, “Very few times in my life so far I’ve been absolutely mesmerised and blown away by an individual’s talent. Arijit Singh is the only person whose talent made me emotional and then now I stumbled upon this kid’s dancing videos on YouTube.”

While Anushka had returned to Mumbai in September after having spent several months abroad with her husband, he was leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premiere League in Dubai. She and her newborn daughter Vamika had accompanied Virat Kohli and Team India to England in June.

Virat Kohli-led Team India will get their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign underway in a little over a week with clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, on Sunday (October 24).