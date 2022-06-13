Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli return home with daughter Vamika from secret vacation, see photos

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are back from their vacation. The two were spotted on Monday afternoon at Mumbai’s private airport. Anushka was seen in all-black outfit, which she paired with boater hat. Virat kept his look breezy with all-white outfit. The two stepped out of the airport and posed for the shutterbugs. The duo were on a beach vacation. While they did not disclose their destination, fans have been guessing that the couple was in the Maldives. On Sunday, Anushka shared photos on Instagram in which she was seen posing for the camera, which was set on the timer mode. She showcased how taking pictures by herself looked like. “The result of taking your own photos,” she captioned the post.

Virat also shared a picture, which fans assumed has been taken by Anushka. The Indian cricketer was seen enjoying the beach view and soaking in the sun.

Earlier, Anushka treated a photo, which featured a baby carrier mounted on what seemed like a bike. It had Anushka-Virat’s daughter Vamika‘s name written on it. Sharing the photo on her Instagram stories, Anushka wrote “Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond, my life.”

On the work front, Anushka is geared up to make her comeback with Chakda Xpress, which sees her playing former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. The actor has started preparing for the film. Earlier, Anushka called Chakda Xpress a very special film.

“We should all salute Jhulan and her team-mates for revolutionizing women’s cricket in India. It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women’s cricket that has turned things around for generations to come. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit,” she wrote when she announced the film.