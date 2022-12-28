scorecardresearch
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are all smiles as they fly off for family vacation. See video

Ahead of the new year, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have jetted out for a family vacation.

Anushka Sharma- Virat KohliAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli jetted off for a vacation on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai international airport in the wee hours of Wednesday as the star couple jetted off for a family vacation ahead of the new year.

Virat and Anushka were seen smiling and patiently posing for paps stationed outside the airport. The Bollywood actor was seen wearing a black turtle neck t-shirt along with blue denims. She was also seen carrying a fluffy jacket. Virat, on the other hand, wore a plain white jumper over black casual trousers. He also wore a white baseball cap.

Videos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli leaving for the holiday have surfaced on the internet as several paparazzo have shared it on their social media handles. Take a look at one such video here:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Also read |Anushka Sharma, the self-made star and producer: How she always stayed in spotlight, even when she didn’t act

As Virat and Anushka posed for the paps stationed outside the airport, they also wished them “Happy New Year” and “Happy Holidays”. As soon as the videos surfaced on social media, the couple’s fans have been inquiring where their daughter Vamika is. Virat and Anushka have kept their daughter Vamika away from the limelight to make sure that her privacy is safeguarded. The paps too have cooperated with the couple and do not click or post their daughter’s pictures on social media.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma recently wrapped up Chakda Xpress, the biopic of Jhulan Goswami. The movie will stream on Netflix.

