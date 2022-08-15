scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli celebrate Independence Day at home, Akshay Kumar participates in rally. See photos

Independence Day 2022: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, among others, joined the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 11:18:07 am
Anuhka Sharma, Virat KohliAnushka Sharma-Virat Kohli support the 'Har ghar tiranga' campaign. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Actor Anushka Sharma and husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, joined a host of Bollywood celebs as they joined the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on Independence Day 2022. Sharing a selfie with the Tricolour, Anushka wrote, “Celebrating 75 years of our independence. Wishing all the Indians around the world a very #HappyIndependenceDay !”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

 

Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar along with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, participated in a bike rally to celebrate 75 years of independence. Kumar and Phadnavis flagged off the 10 km race and car and bike rally which was held from Marine Drive, Mumbai. According to ANI, 3,500 police personnel participated in the rally of 100 four wheelers and 60 bikes. 

From Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan, many Bollywood actors have expressed support for the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government launched the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to honour India’s 75th anniversary of independence.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan took to Instagram and shared picture and video of their pre-Independence Day celebrations. In the photo, Shah Rukh, Gauri and their sons Aryan and AbRam are seen standing in front of the Indian flag.  “Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly,” Shah Rukh wrote in the caption.

Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt and R Madhavan also supported the campaign by hoisting the tricolor at their house. Anil Kapoor decorated his house with tricoloured lights and also hoisted a flag outside his house. 

Apart from that, celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farah Khan, Disha Patani, Neetu Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor among others took to their Instagram stories and wished their fans, “Happy 75th Independence Day.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...Premium
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...
India@100: A digitally-powered and sustainable innovation hubPremium
India@100: A digitally-powered and sustainable innovation hub

 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 11:18:07 am

Most Popular

1

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

2

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address the nation from Red Fort

3

Happy Independence Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings cards

4

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India needs to be a developed nation in next 25 years, says PM Modi

5

Happy Independence Day 2022: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes, and Photos

Featured Stories

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
Explained: Why has Norway killed Freya, a walrus that had won people's he...
Explained: Why has Norway killed Freya, a walrus that had won people's he...
In poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal, Cong & AAP echo each other in promises
In poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal, Cong & AAP echo each other in promises
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
Karnataka Police arrest right-wing, SDPI activists amid row over Tipu Sultan, Savarkar images

Karnataka Police arrest right-wing, SDPI activists amid row over Tipu Sultan, Savarkar images

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Premium
Transparent selection got India medals at CWG: PM Modi

Transparent selection got India medals at CWG: PM Modi

'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'
Ex-Bhutan PM Tobgay

'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

Tejaswin Shankar and Murali Sreeshankar on their friendship, CWG medals
Idea Exchange

Tejaswin Shankar and Murali Sreeshankar on their friendship, CWG medals

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes
Explained

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Mahesh Babu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan: 14 celebrity photos you should not miss
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement