Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli celebrate Independence Day at home, Akshay Kumar participates in rally. See photos

August 15, 2022 11:18:07 am
Actor Anushka Sharma and husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, joined a host of Bollywood celebs as they joined the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on Independence Day 2022. Sharing a selfie with the Tricolour, Anushka wrote, “Celebrating 75 years of our independence. Wishing all the Indians around the world a very #HappyIndependenceDay !”
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar along with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, participated in a bike rally to celebrate 75 years of independence. Kumar and Phadnavis flagged off the 10 km race and car and bike rally which was held from Marine Drive, Mumbai. According to ANI, 3,500 police personnel participated in the rally of 100 four wheelers and 60 bikes.
Mumbai | A 10 km race of 3.5k police personnel & rally of 100 four-wheelers and 60 bikes held from Marine Drive today to mark 75 years of Independence
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and actor Akshay Kumar flagged off the race and car & bike rally. pic.twitter.com/aMSvrq6vJZ
— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022
From Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan, many Bollywood actors have expressed support for the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government launched the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to honour India’s 75th anniversary of independence.
View this post on Instagram
On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan took to Instagram and shared picture and video of their pre-Independence Day celebrations. In the photo, Shah Rukh, Gauri and their sons Aryan and AbRam are seen standing in front of the Indian flag. “Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly,” Shah Rukh wrote in the caption.
Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt and R Madhavan also supported the campaign by hoisting the tricolor at their house. Anil Kapoor decorated his house with tricoloured lights and also hoisted a flag outside his house.
Apart from that, celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farah Khan, Disha Patani, Neetu Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor among others took to their Instagram stories and wished their fans, “Happy 75th Independence Day.”
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India needs to be a developed nation in next 25 years, says PM Modi
'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'
Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homesPremium
Latest News
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli celebrate Independence Day at home, Akshay Kumar participates in rally. See photos
No stay on public welfare schemes, says Mahararashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Independence Day
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still
Karnataka Police arrest right-wing, SDPI activists amid row over Tipu Sultan, Savarkar images
After drawing flak for Nehru omission from freedom fighters list, Karnataka CM Bommai mentions him in Independence Day speech
Independence Day celebrations hit traffic movement on key roads across Delhi
Self-obsessed govt hell-bent on trivialising freedom fighters’ sacrifices: Sonia Gandhi
Why do we fly kites on Independence Day, and how can it be done safely?
Play: The Independence Day Crossword Puzzle!
Delhi This Week: From classical music to film screening and a panel discussion to mark World Photography Day
Independence Day 2022: How to add, send stickers on WhatsApp
‘Happy Independence Day India’: Sportspersons greet the nation on 75th anniversary of Independence