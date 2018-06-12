Stop everything! Check out the latest photos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma was spotted with husband Virat Kohli at Mumbai airport. Anushka Sharma was spotted with husband Virat Kohli at Mumbai airport.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who tied the knot in December last year, are undoubtedly one of the most talked about celebrity couples. Photos of Anushka and Virat are keenly awaited and they always manage to win our hearts. The duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport this morning, heading towards Bengaluru, in style.

While Virat wore a white shirt with beige pants, Anushka wore a white top with a denim jacket and striped pants.

The couple never fails to take the internet by storm with their sweet gestures and support towards each other.

Virat Kohli recently shared a lovely picture of the two enjoying with their pet and that picture was too adorable.

Virat doesn’t leave a moment to appreciate Anushka and the impact she has made in his life. Anushka too keeps on encouraging her husband during matches.

Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Sui Dhaaga: Made In India opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie, slated to release on September 29, 2018, has been shot extensively in Bhopal and Delhi.

Anushka will also be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Zero releasing this December.

