Anushka Sharma shares adorable video of cycling during holiday with Vamika riding pillion: ‘Pedal me back…’

Actor Anushka Sharma is still in a holiday hangover mode, going by her latest Instagram post. The actor shared a video of her cycling around an island, with her daughter riding pillion. She said that she wanted to ride back to her vacation.

Posting the video on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “Best memories with my beloved two, pedal me back!” In the clip, Anushka rides a bicycle across several places in a picturesque destination. She is wearing orange swimsuit, paired with a hat. She seems to be cycling around lush greenery and blue waters. One fan wrote, “That backseat company!” Another added, “Lovely memories.” A third wrote, “Beautiful!”

Anushka had posted photos in an orange swimsuit before, from her vacation. Her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli had shared pictures from the beach. Earlier, Anushka posted a glimpse of how she rode with Vamika sitting behind her in a kids’ seat, that had her name written on it. She had written, “Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond, my life.”

Recently, Vamika’s photos were clicked after the family returned to Mumbai and was published by a few sections in the media. An irate Anushka responding to the publication’s Instagram post, commented, “Seems like they know what’s better for kids than their parents themselves as they can’t stop clicking and posting photos despite being requested repeatedly. Learn something from other media houses and paparazzi.” Virat and Anushka have always been fiercely protective of Vamika’s privacy and have often requested paparazzi to not click her photos.